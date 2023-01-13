springfield-news-sun logo
X

Windy with isolated light snow today; Calmer, warmer for weekend

Weather
By
13 minutes ago

Today will be windy with isolated light snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Gusts will be as high as 24 mph, and temperatures will only reach up around 33 degrees.

Showers are expected to taper off in the evening, and then overnight clouds will gradually decrease, for mostly clear skies by the time the sun rises on Saturday. Nighttime temperatures will fall to around 22 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cold, with a high around 37 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will slowly increase again, though skies will still be partly clear by dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 42 degrees, but overnight temperatures will fall back to around 32 degrees.

In Other News
1
Heaviest rain moves out, snow could mix in; More snow arrives Friday
2
Showers, drizzle tonight; fog likely late
3
Cloudy, cool today; mild and wet Wednesday, Thursday with Friday snow
4
Mostly cloudy tonight; above normal temps this week
5
Wintry precipitation this evening, lingering clouds tonight; mild temps...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top