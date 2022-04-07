More showers expected today; rain and snow in forecast tonight, Saturday

Rain continues in the overnight hours, followed by a chance of rain and show showers after 4 a.m. Saturday. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees.

There is the chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 32 degrees.

It will be dry Sunday before more systems move into the area for next week.

Sunday will be warmer as well, with a high near 57 degrees.

The workweek starts still warmer and dry with a high near 70. However, a chance of showers returns Monday night.