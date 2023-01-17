Warmer than normal, windy today; Rain, storms later tomorrow

Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping to around 45 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain in the morning, dwindling to a slight chance in the afternoon before falling away around nightfall. Clouds will decrease through the morning as well for partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Thursday will also be windy, with sustained winds and wind gusts picking up in the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 33 mph.

Clouds will increase again in the evening and winds will continue, for a mostly cloudy, blustery night.

Temperatures during the day will be warm, with highs around 59 degrees, but overnight will drop down to around freezing again, with lows around 34 degrees.