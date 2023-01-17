Warmer than normal, windy today; Rain, storms later tomorrow

Today will be warmer than normal and windy, before rain and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will start out cloudy, but it will gradually become mostly sunny during the morning. Highs will be around 55 degrees, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Clouds will gradually increase again in the evening for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will dip to around 37 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the afternoon and highs around 50 degrees.
Wednesday evening, there will be showers, with a chance for a few thunderstorms, that will last throughout the night. During storms, there could be heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding.
Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping to around 45 degrees.
On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain in the morning, dwindling to a slight chance in the afternoon before falling away around nightfall. Clouds will decrease through the morning as well for partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Thursday will also be windy, with sustained winds and wind gusts picking up in the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 33 mph.
Clouds will increase again in the evening and winds will continue, for a mostly cloudy, blustery night.
Temperatures during the day will be warm, with highs around 59 degrees, but overnight will drop down to around freezing again, with lows around 34 degrees.
