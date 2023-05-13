X

Warm with chance of rain, thunderstorms today

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

There will be a chance of rain for most of the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain and storm chances will trail off before dark, for a mostly cloudy, calm night.

Highs will be around 78 degrees, with lows around 58 degrees.

A weather system could potentially move through the area on Sunday, bringing damaging winds. The NWS predicted a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day with highs around 74 degrees.

Overnight, precipitation chances will trail off in the early-morning hours. Clouds will decrease after midnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees, and Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees.

In Other News
1
Showers, thunderstorms today; Heavy rain, local flooding possible
2
Warm today ahead of rain, thunderstorms Friday
3
Sunny, warm today, tomorrow ahead of rainy end to week
4
Mild with clearing skies today; Highs in upper 60s
5
Strong to severe storms, isolated tornado possible this evening

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top