Warm today with a chance of morning showers; Snow possible Monday

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal today with possible showers this morning ahead of a cold front that may bring snow for Monday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers are likely, mainly before 11 a.m., some rumbles of thunder possible.
Above normal temperatures will continue on Saturday, with rain possible during the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/6NfLyqcJHs— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 10, 2024
Colder air will begin to move into the region overnight, which will be cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
Super Bowl Sunday will be partly sunny but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.
[1:15 PM] We have been enjoying the warmer temperatures this week but change is on the horizon... pic.twitter.com/JuyVnbjaZR— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 9, 2024
There is a chance of snow before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a chance of rain and snow. It will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.
A chance of rain and snow continues Monday night before 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-40s before the chance for rain and snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said.
