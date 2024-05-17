Warm, wet with slow-moving showers, thunderstorms today

Saturday will be warmer with a few less clouds, through there will still be a chance of rain throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

There will be a lingering slight chance of rain on Saturday night that will trail off around midnight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows around 61 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures rising to around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.