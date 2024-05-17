Warm, wet with slow-moving showers, thunderstorms today

Today will be warm and wet, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting slow-moving showers and thunderstorms during the day and overnight. Showers and thunderstorms could lead to local heavy downpours and isolated flooding.

Showers will be likely early today, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms for the rest of the day and overnight. Highs will be around 76 degrees, falling to lows around 62 degrees overnight.

Saturday will be warmer with a few less clouds, through there will still be a chance of rain throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

There will be a lingering slight chance of rain on Saturday night that will trail off around midnight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows around 61 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures rising to around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 60 degrees.

