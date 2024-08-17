Warm, breezy with scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon, evening

Tonight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will end after midnight. Clouds will increase overnight for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday morning. Lows will be around 66 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon.

Both rain and storm chances will fall after sunset on Sunday, trailing off after midnight.

Temperatures during the day on Sunday will be a little cooler with highs around 80 degrees, though around the same overnight with lows around 66 degrees.

On Monday, there will be a slight chance of showers during the day with gradually clearing skies. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees.