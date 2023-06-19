Warm and cloudy skies for Juneteenth, scattered rain showers possible

Scattered rain showers are on the forecast for Juneteenth and throughout this week.

Skies will be cloudy today with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Expect a high of 81 degrees and an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms may result in locally heavy rainfall today into tonight, which could lead to some minor flooding.

Tuesday starts off with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms morning wise with the rest of the day being mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may occur later on.

The high of the day will be near 80 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 64 degrees.

A 30% chance of precipitation is possible Tuesday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday brings a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions with a high near 84 degrees. A slight chance of precipitation is possible as well.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and much cooler with a low around 64 degrees.

A partly sunny sky strides in Thursday, with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. The high will be 79 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 65 degrees.

Expect a 40% chance of precipitation and mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Rain shower and storm chances return this weekend.