Veterans Day forecast: Sunny, cool with highs around 51 degrees

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
By
57 minutes ago
X

This Veterans Day will be sunny and cool, with highs around 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be more clouds overnight as temperatures fall near freezing, with lows around 33 degrees.

The clouds will clear again on Sunday, with highs around 55 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows again falling to around 33 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 61 degrees, though on Monday night lows will fall back down near freezing to around 31 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cool with clearing skies today; Sunny, chilly this weekend
2
Thursday weather: Cool with decreasing clouds
3
Partly sunny, breezy and warm today; Rain expected overnight
4
Mostly sunny, mild today with chance of light rain overnight
5
Partly sunny but breezy today, cloudy tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top