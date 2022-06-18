springfield-news-sun logo
Sunny, warm this weekend; Oppressive heat to during week

This weekend will be sunny and warm before oppressive heat returns next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be sunny and warm today, with a high near 78 degrees. There will be a few clouds overnight, but it will still be mostly clear as temperatures drop to around 52 degrees.

On Sunday, which is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day this year, highs will be up around 80 degrees. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening, but again it will be mostly clear overnight, with lows around 58 degrees.

For Monday, temperatures will climb up to around 89 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will drop overnight, with lows around 65 degrees.

The NWS said that heat index values are expected to be high through the middle of the week, with values in the upper 90s on Tuesday, 100 to 105 on Wednesday, and in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Thursday.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

