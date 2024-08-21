Sunny, mild today with highs in mid-70s

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 51 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 81 degrees during the day and lows around 55 degrees overnight.
Friday will also be sunny, with temperatures climbing a little more to highs around 87 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 62 degrees.
