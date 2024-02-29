Sunny, chilly today, freezing cold overnight

Today will be sunny and chilly, with a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with lows falling below freezing to around 29 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain starting around noon that will continue through midnight before trailing off.
Highs will be around 50 degrees, falling to a low around 41 degrees overnight.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs around 59 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day, for partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be around 45 degrees.
