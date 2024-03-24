Sunny but chilly today, increasing clouds tonight

On Monday, mostly overcast conditions set in with warm temps rising around 67 degrees. For Monday night, expect an 80% chance of rain showers from a large storm system moving in and affecting the area Tuesday and Tuesday night as well, the NWS said. The low will fall around 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be rainy all day with highs near 58 degrees, followed by an equally rainy overnight with a low of 38 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down into the 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday, as dry high pressure moves across the area, according to the NWS. Wednesday will bring a quick chance of showers before 8 a.m. but will largely be dry but mostly sunny.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but freezing with a low of 30 degrees.

Warmer conditions are expected Friday and Saturday, with some potential for precipitation on Saturday as well, the NWS said.