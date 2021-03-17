St. Patrick’s Day forecast: Patchy fog early; Rain, storms start in evening

Starting in the afternoon on Thursday we will see strong winds, with the NWS warning of sustained winds of around 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph going into Friday. Clouds will decrease in the early hours of Friday morning.

Meanwhile temperatures will fall down to around freezing, with a low around 32 degrees.

By dawn Friday, skies will be mostly sunny. Stronger wind gusts will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon, coupled with breezy sustained winds throughout the day.

Overnight, winds will calm under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will rise to around 46 degrees during the day, then drop below freezing overnight, to a low around 26 degrees.