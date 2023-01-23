Snow possible today; wet and wintry mix all week

A low pressure system will move through the area midweek and bring the next chance for precipitation, according to the NWS. Wednesday will have a 100% chance of of precipitation with snow early morning and with snow and rain throughout the day. The rain and snow with freezing rain will occur in the morning and afternoon, with additional precipitation after 1 p.m.

The high of the day will be 36 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 29 degrees. With a cloudy sky at night, wet conditions will continue as well with snow hitting before 1 a.m.

A chance of snow is possible Thursday but otherwise will be cloudy and cold. The high of the day will be 32 degrees and the overnight low will be around 23 degrees.

A series of shortwave troughs will keep the wintry pattern unsettled through the end of the week and into the weekend, according to the NWS.

Snow is a possibility on Friday.