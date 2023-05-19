Scattered rain this morning, more showers, storms this afternoon

Today will be mostly cloudy, with light, scattered showers in the morning, followed by a band of showers and thunderstorms that will enter the area later in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers will be likely in the evening and continue through the night, accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be warm, with highs around 77 degrees and lows around 55 degrees.
On Saturday, showers will still be likely around dawn, dropping to just a slight chance of rain for the rest of the morning. Clouds will gradually clear during the day for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be cooler during the day, with highs around 71 degrees.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows around 48 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and warm again, with highs back up around 77 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 52 degrees.
