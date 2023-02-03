Scattered flurries this morning; Bitterly cold today

To begin today there will be scattered flurries that started overnight and are expected to trail off around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, today will be bitterly cold with gradually clearing skies. Highs will be around 22 degrees, though light winds will make it feel like 10 degrees or colder outside.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 15 degrees and wind chills in the single digits.
On Saturday, it will be breezy and a little warmer, with highs around 41 degrees and clouds increasing in the afternoon.
After dark, breezy winds will continue and skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures aren’t expected to fall much, falling to a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy and warmer, with gusts as high as 36 mph and highs around 48 degrees.
Winds and clouds will gradually decrease Sunday night, with lows dipping to around 28 degrees.
About the Author