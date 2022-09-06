Rainy today but dry, sunny rest of week

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning and a chance for showers and thunderstorms today before the sun returns for the rest of the week.
There is a chance of showers, with storms also possible after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high temperature for today will be in the lower 80s.
Rain chances taper off for tonight, but there is a slight chance of showers before 3 a.m. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 63 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. It will stay mostly clear and calm at night with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday will be sunny and hotter, with the high temperature in the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 66 degrees.
A chance of rain returns for the weekend.
