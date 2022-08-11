springfield-news-sun logo
Patchy fog this morning; Scattered showers, possible thunderstorm in afternoon

There will be patchy fog this morning, especially near rivers and other fog-prone areas. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with a few scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Services in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 78 degrees.

Skies will clear on Thursday night, and temperatures will fall to around 58 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 78 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 54 degrees.

There will be some more clouds on Saturday and will increase more overnight. There will be a slight chance of rain starting around dark, rising to a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer on Saturday, with a high around 81 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

