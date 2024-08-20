Partly sunny, warm with highs in mid-70s today

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny, with high temperatures again around 76 degrees.
Wednesday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.
On Thursday it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 81 degrees, followed by a cool, clear night with lows around 55 degrees.
