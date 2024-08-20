Partly sunny, warm with highs in mid-70s today

Credit: Daniel Susco

Credit: Daniel Susco

Weather
By
0 minutes ago
X

Today will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny, with high temperatures again around 76 degrees.

Wednesday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.

On Thursday it will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 81 degrees, followed by a cool, clear night with lows around 55 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny but warm today, clear skies tonight
2
Rain showers and storms set for this morning, afternoon and tonight
3
Warm, breezy with scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon...
4
Hot with scattered rain, storms; Strong to severe storms possible in...
5
Partly sunny, warm today ahead of overnight showers, thunderstorms

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top