Partly sunny, dry today with above normal temps into next week

Credit: Marshall Gorby / Staff

Credit: Marshall Gorby / Staff

Weather
By
1 minute ago
X

The sun will come out today for the first time in more than 10 days and temperatures will be above normal at least through Wednesday.

Today will be dry with a high approaching 50 degrees with partially sunny skies. The last time there was sunshine was on Jan. 21, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 36 degrees.

It will be dry with sunshine for Friday, Saturday and much of Sunday before clouds build back into the region, the NWS said.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Clear skies remain for Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 54 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny to sunny with highs in the low 50s.

In Other News
1
Cloudy today, dry through early next week; Warmer than usual this...
2
Rain and snow expected today into tonight
3
Cloudy and cold today, but mix of freezing rain, snow possible Tuesday...
4
Rain today with a chance of rain and snow later on this evening
5
Rain this afternoon and evening, could mix with snow tonight

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top