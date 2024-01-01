Overcast skies for New Year’s Day with periodic chances of flurries

Persistent cloud cover is likely to stick around all day and periods flurries or sprinkles may occur especially during the first half of the day, according to the NWS. Widespread precipitation is not expected since saturation remains very shallow behind the front, the NWS added.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will beckon. Highs will be near 42 degrees, while the lows will fall around 27 degrees. Tuesday night will leave cold temperatures and mostly overcast skies.

Partial sunshine will settle in Wednesday with a high near 43 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low of 27 degrees.

A partly sunny sky will occur on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Overnight, mostly clear skies and very cold temperatures will remain.

The low will fall around 20 degrees.