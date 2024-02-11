Mostly cloudy to gradual sunny skies, mild for Super Bowl Sunday

[4:40 PM] We're watching our next system that looks to move into the area Monday night into Tuesday! Stay tuned for details! pic.twitter.com/kl7APXc851 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 10, 2024

Monday brings a chance of rain after 1 p.m., but otherwise will be mostly sunny. Highs will be near 48 degrees. Expect a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. Monday night, followed by a chance of snow.

Otherwise, conditions will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 28 degrees.

Accumulating snowfall is expected Monday night into early Tuesday morning, the NWS said. Snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can be expected, all though a band of locally heavier accumulations may be possible along the I-71 corridor, according to the NWS.

Travel will likely be affected Monday night and into the Tuesday morning commute.

Mostly sunny skies set in on Tuesday, bringing another day of moderate temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s, while lows will fall around 27 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cold.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are expected yet again, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 1 a.m. The high will be near 46 degrees, while the low will fall around 32 degrees.

A chance of rain is possible Thursday.