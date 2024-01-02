BreakingNews
Up to $5K available for high school students to attend college

Mostly cloudy, cold today; Dry conditions expected for the work week

Weather
By
40 minutes ago
X

Cloudy and dry conditions continue today, with temperatures expected to be near-normal for early January, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While it will be cloudy for most, some clouds will attempt to clear for a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon.

Highs will be around 40 degrees, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s overnight and mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday, bringing in slightly cooler air by the evening, according to NWS. Daytime temperatures should reach the upper 30s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will build Wednesday night as temperatures settle in the the mid- to upper 20s.

Thursday will see clearer and mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will linger in the mid-30s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

In Other News
1
Overcast skies for New Year’s Day with periodic chances of flurries
2
New Year’s Eve day, night brings overcast skies with possible snow and...
3
Cloudy, cool this weekend; Freezing temps tonight
4
Cool, but mainly dry this weekend; Chance for light dusting of snow on...
5
Temps still above normal but cooldown starting

About the Author

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top