Mild today with rain starting tonight

Today will be mild, with increasing clouds and a chance of rain starting mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 58 degrees.
Showers will be likely starting around dark and will continue through the night. There will also be blustery winds throughout the night, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Overnight lows will be around 45 degrees.
Rain will continue through the morning on Friday, falling to a slight chance of rain in the early afternoon and trailing off around dark.
Breezy winds will continue through the day, but gradually fall in the late afternoon. Highs will be around 52 degrees.
Overnight, winds, clouds and temperatures will fall, with lows dipping below freezing to around 25 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with gusts in the afternoon rising as high as 38 mph. Temperatures will be cold, with highs around 35 degrees.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 21 degrees.
About the Author