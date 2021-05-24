Hot temperatures, showers and storms possible through Wednesday

The Miami Valley will see temperatures near 90 degrees to begin the week. We may also see a few thunderstorms and showers throughout the next few days, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Temperatures today will reach a high of around 86 degrees and the skies will be partly sunny. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers before 9 a.m., then again after 10 a.m.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 65 degrees and the evening may be lightly breezy.
Tomorrow, temperatures will reach up to 89 degrees and the day will be windy, the NWS said. Overnight, we may see some showers, with most of the rain expected after 2 a.m. Temperatures will drop to about 67 degrees.
On Wednesday, the area may see some more showers and thunderstorms, with most of the rain and storms expected after 2 p.m., the NWS said. The skies are expected to be sunny and temperatures will reach a high around 83 degrees. The area could see more thunderstorms early Wednesday evening, mostly before 8 p.m., the NWS said.
Lows will reach around 61 degrees.