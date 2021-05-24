Hot temperatures, showers and storms possible through Wednesday

Tomorrow, temperatures will reach up to 89 degrees and the day will be windy, the NWS said. Overnight, we may see some showers, with most of the rain expected after 2 a.m. Temperatures will drop to about 67 degrees.

On Wednesday, the area may see some more showers and thunderstorms, with most of the rain and storms expected after 2 p.m., the NWS said. The skies are expected to be sunny and temperatures will reach a high around 83 degrees. The area could see more thunderstorms early Wednesday evening, mostly before 8 p.m., the NWS said.