Here are the 10 coldest days ever in Dayton

Weather
By Staff Report
Updated 1 hour ago
X

We’re in the middle of the frigid stretch in the Dayton area, but we’re not close to setting records.

The low temperature on Feb. 13, 1899, was minus 28 degrees, which remains a record for any day in Dayton since temperatures were recorded in 1893.

Here are the 10 coldest days in Dayton history, according to the National Weather Service:

(Note that one of those, from Jan. 17, 1977, was part of a miserable weather month in the Miami Valley.)

1. -28 degrees on Feb. 13, 1899

2. -25 degrees on Jan. 19, 1994

3. -25 degrees on Jan. 18, 1994

4. -24 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985

5. -22 degrees on Feb. 10, 1899

6. -21 degrees on Jan. 17, 1977

7. -21 degrees on Feb. 9, 1899

8. -20 degrees on Dec. 22, 1989

9. -20 degrees on Jan. 21, 1984

10. -19 degrees on Jan. 24, 1963

In Other News
1
Wind Chill Advisory in effect: 1-3 inches of snow possible Thursday...
2
Wind chills below zero again today; snow arrives later this week
3
MLK Day weather: Bone-chilling cold, below zero wind chills
4
Wind Chill Advisory in effect today; subzero wind chills continue
5
Rainy, windy with 55 mph gusts tonight; dangerous cold this weekend

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top