Here are the 10 coldest days ever in Dayton

We’re in the middle of the frigid stretch in the Dayton area, but we’re not close to setting records.
The low temperature on Feb. 13, 1899, was minus 28 degrees, which remains a record for any day in Dayton since temperatures were recorded in 1893.
Here are the 10 coldest days in Dayton history, according to the National Weather Service:
(Note that one of those, from Jan. 17, 1977, was part of a miserable weather month in the Miami Valley.)
1. -28 degrees on Feb. 13, 1899
2. -25 degrees on Jan. 19, 1994
3. -25 degrees on Jan. 18, 1994
4. -24 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985
5. -22 degrees on Feb. 10, 1899
6. -21 degrees on Jan. 17, 1977
7. -21 degrees on Feb. 9, 1899
8. -20 degrees on Dec. 22, 1989
9. -20 degrees on Jan. 21, 1984
10. -19 degrees on Jan. 24, 1963
