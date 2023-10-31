Halloween forecast: Frost Warning to start, snowy to end

Today will start frosty, and end with breezy winds and snow showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a Frost Warning in effect across the area until 10 a.m. this morning, issued by the NWS, after overnight temperatures fell as low as 24 degrees.

Otherwise, there will be increasing clouds and winds today, with mostly clear skies in the morning but mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The wind will peak around sundown, the NWS said, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

There will be a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, which will change to a chance of snow shortly before dark.

Highs will be around 45 degrees.

At around trick-or-treat time, rain chances will be changing to snow, and gusty winds will be starting. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to upper 30s, though the winds will make it feel more like the low 30s to upper 20s.

This isn't a trick and we will leave it up to you if you think it is a treat. One thing is for sure you will want to dress warm if you are walking around Tuesday evening. Snow and breezy conditions will be possible in the evening. pic.twitter.com/worqPXob7o — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 30, 2023

Snow showers will be likely around sundown, falling to a chance of snow in the evening that will continue into the early-morning hours on Wednesday. The NWS said that expects little to none of the snow to accumulate.

Lows will fall below freezing to around 26 degrees overnight.

Clouds will decrease again tomorrow for mostly sunny skies, but it will remain cold with highs around 45 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows again dropping below freezing temperatures to around 27 degrees.

Temperatures will rise a little on Thursday under mostly sunny skies, as highs reach around 51 degrees.

On Thursday night, skies will be partly cloudy, and although the NWS predicted a cold night, temperatures are expected to stay a few degrees above freezing, with lows around 35 degrees.