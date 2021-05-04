Hail, damaging winds possible during thunderstorms, showers today

Today will be wet and stormy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning early this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The NWS said the main threats are large hail and damaging winds.
Showers will be especially likely starting around noon, and continue through the night. Thunderstorm chances will dip slightly for the morning, but will rise again during the afternoon, finally coming to an end after midnight.
Temperatures will be warm today, with a high near 73 degrees. However, it will be cooler overnight as temperatures fall to around 49 degrees.
Rain chances will trail off Wednesday morning as clouds decrease. Highs will be around 59 degrees during the day.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 41 degrees. The clouds will start to increase again in the early-morning hours on Thursday.
During the day on Thursday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain beginning in the afternoon. The NWS predicted a chance of rain throughout the night, though clouds will decrease overnight.
Temperatures will be around 61 degrees during the day, falling to around 42 degrees overnight.