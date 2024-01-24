Dense fog advisory in effect, rainy through Thursday

Weather
By
34 minutes ago
X

Rain and fog will affect the region at times through Thursday as several weather systems move through the area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Fog may reduce visibility to one quarter-mile or less, leading to hazardous driving conditions. Motorists should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance from vehicles ahead.

Today will be warmer with a high near 51 degrees and wet, with rain mainly before 4 p.m.

Rain is likely tonight, mainly after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. Widespread fog is expected to return, mainly after 10 p.m. and may be in place through noon Thursday.

Thursday again will be rainy with a high near 56 degrees. Rain will continue Thursday night before tapering off early overnight. It will be cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high near 50 degrees.

Rain is likely Saturday and Saturday night, and there is a chance of rain Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend are forecast to be in the mid-40s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday.

In Other News
1
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday
2
Winter weather advisory in effect; Freezing rain into Tuesday morning
3
Cold temps continue into today with gradual warmup beginning this week
4
Subzero wind chills, scattered snow showers today
5
Winter weather advisory: 2-3 inches of snow arrives into Saturday

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top