Cold with decreasing clouds today; Rain expected Wednesday afternoon

After overnight freezing drizzle across the area, today will be cold, with clouds decreasing during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 36 degrees.
Winds will begin to pick up in the evening, making for a breezy night as temperatures stay around the same. The low point for the night is expected around dark at around 34 degrees, though by dawn on Wednesday temperatures are predicted to rise a few degrees.
Clouds will build back up after dark as well, for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be warmer and windy to begin with, with highs around 41 degrees and gusts around 21 mph during the morning.
There will be a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, mixing with a chance of snow beginning shortly before dark around the evening commute. Little to no accumulation is expected, though, and both rain and snow chances are forecast to end after nightfall.
Wednesday night, it will be breezy as temperatures drop down into the teens and clouds decrease. Lows will drop to around 17 degrees, though the wind chill will make temperatures feel like they in the single digits.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, freezing cold and breezy during the day, with highs around 26 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will drop further to a low near 12 degrees, though the NWS predicted lighter winds, keeping wind chill values above zero. Skies will remain mostly clear.
About the Author