Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cold with decreasing clouds today; Rain expected Wednesday afternoon

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
18 minutes ago

After overnight freezing drizzle across the area, today will be cold, with clouds decreasing during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 36 degrees.

Winds will begin to pick up in the evening, making for a breezy night as temperatures stay around the same. The low point for the night is expected around dark at around 34 degrees, though by dawn on Wednesday temperatures are predicted to rise a few degrees.

Clouds will build back up after dark as well, for mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be warmer and windy to begin with, with highs around 41 degrees and gusts around 21 mph during the morning.

There will be a chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, mixing with a chance of snow beginning shortly before dark around the evening commute. Little to no accumulation is expected, though, and both rain and snow chances are forecast to end after nightfall.

Wednesday night, it will be breezy as temperatures drop down into the teens and clouds decrease. Lows will drop to around 17 degrees, though the wind chill will make temperatures feel like they in the single digits.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, freezing cold and breezy during the day, with highs around 26 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will drop further to a low near 12 degrees, though the NWS predicted lighter winds, keeping wind chill values above zero. Skies will remain mostly clear.

In Other News
1
First snow of 2022: How much did your community get?
2
Freezing drizzle tonight; Warmup arrives midweek
3
Cold, breezy today; Some snow expected Sunday evening
4
Chance for snow Sunday afternoon; Less than inch predicted for much of...
5
Today is warmest of the week; snow possible over weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top