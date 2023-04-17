Cloudy, rainy and breezy today, warmup midweek

Rain showers and cold temps start this workweek with a warm front settling in by midweek.
Today will be cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of rain showers occurring, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high will be near 43 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 34 degrees.
Gusts of wind will range from 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers before midnight is possible along a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries between midnight and 1 a.m., NWS said.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, with a high near 58 degrees. Overnight, expect clear skies and conditions with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s.
Areas of frost will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping into the lower 30s, according to the NWS.
A mostly sunny sky strikes Wednesday. The high of the day will be 69 degrees.
On Wednesday night, partly cloudy skies roll in with temperatures in the lowers 50s overnight.
Partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high near 80 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy with possible rain showers.
The low will be around 56 degrees.
