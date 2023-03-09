Clouds increase today ahead of showers this evening

Today will be partly cloudy before clouds increase in the afternoon, leading up to a chance of rain starting around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers will be likely starting shortly after dark, and are expected to continue through the night.
Highs will be around 50 degrees today, falling to a low around 37 degrees overnight.
On Friday, rain chances will start to fall, with a chance of rain during the morning and early afternoon, trailing off around the evening commute. The showers will be accompanied by breezy winds and highs around 46 degrees.
Overnight, winds will fall as temperatures drop below freezing to a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy during the day and overnight, with highs around 43 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.
Late Saturday night, there will also be a chance for some snow starting in the early-morning hours that will continue through dawn on Sunday.
