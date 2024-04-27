Breezy, warm with chance of showers today

Today will be breezy and warm, with a chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 77 degrees, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight, it will partly cloudy with lows around 62 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with light winds and highs around 83 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.
Monday will be windy with increasing clouds and a chance of showers throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 34 mph.
Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight, with lows around 62 degrees.
About the Author