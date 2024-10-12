Young Wittenberg bowling team gearing up for the season

“Safety is important, and Wittenberg did a great job handling the situation,” Cooper said. “The girls had a secure campus to return to, but we only had three practices before our first tournament.”

While their tournament performance last weekend wasn’t what they had hoped for – finishing 13th out of 16 teams – the team chemistry was off the charts for the NCAA Tigers program.

“To be honest, this is one of the best bonding teams I’ve ever coached,” Cooper said. “Despite the adversity, we’ve had such a positive atmosphere.”

With five new freshmen on the roster, the Tigers have become friends as well as teammates. Cooper focused his recruiting on talent close to home with the addition of Bridget Capper, Springfield High School, Sydney Wilson, Shawnee, and Grace Tyler, of Graham. Freshman Cambryn Tom joins sophomore Taylor Rausch, also a Mechanicsburg graduate, on the roster. Ryleigh Rasey, of Richmond, Ohio, rounds out the newcomers.

“These are very coachable kids,” Cooper said. “They are all ears, taking all the knowledge in.”

Cooper is confident that their eagerness will net results this season including a few top 10 finishes. The first Ohio Bowling Conference event of the season was a learning opportunity for the young Tigers.

“Next tournament, we will be a lot more prepared,” Cooper said. “They will know what to expect and be more mentally prepared. They’re ready to put the time in.”

Wittenberg is next in action at the Ohio Bowling Conference event on Sept. 19 at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace. The Tigers will also compete in the Raider Classic, hosted by Wright State, Nov. 9-10 at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Wittenberg Women’s Bowling 2024-25

Bridget Capper, freshman

Shannon Csordos, senior

Ryleigh Rasey, freshman

Taylor Rausch, sophomore

Chloe Steiner, sophomore

Cambryn Tom, freshman

Grace Tyler, freshman

Sydney Wilson, freshman