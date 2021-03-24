Wright State falls in second round to Missouri State

Wright State’s dream season came to an end after running into another top mid-major program trying to make lasting memories of its own.
The 13th-seeded Raiders were knocked out of the NCAA women’s tournament with a 64-39 second-round loss Wednesday afternoon to No. 5 Missouri State, which has won 19 straight games.
Just the second team in Horizon League history to win an NCAA game, coach Katrina Merriweather’s squad, which finishes 19-8, couldn’t get untracked offensively.
That’s no surprise. The Lady Bears (23-2) are one of the top defensive teams statistically in the nation and are 49-6 over the first two seasons under coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, a former Michigan State assistant.
Angel Baker, who had averaged 25.7 points in the previous six games, was held to 10. After going 10 of 20 from the field and 3 of 3 on 3′s for 26 points in a first-round win over Arkansas, she went 3 of 14 and 1 of 5.
The game got away from the Raiders, who shot just 27.5%, early in the third quarter. Leading by five at halftime, the Bears opened up a 36-22 edge with just under five minutes to go.
Brice Calip, the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, had five points in the 12-3 run.
Jasmine Franklin, the MVC defensive player of the year and a first-team all-league pick, finished the first two quarters with 10 points and eight rebounds and had 11 and 11 for the day.
The Bears, who were led by sub Elle Ruffridge’s 20 points, will play No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16 this weekend.