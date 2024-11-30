WLS dream run ends in state semifinals

West Liberty-Salem senior Jack Bahan returned two kickoff returns for touchdowns and senior Josh Wilcoxon scored on a 1-yard run as the Tigers finished the season 13-2.

“I’m just proud of them,” said Tigers coach Dan McGill. “At the end of the day, this is a team that brought our program farther than we’ve ever been before. The state final four is not an easy place to get and we did that. The senior class is just outstanding, not just players, but more importantly as young men. I’m very, very proud of them. I’m proud to be their coach.”

Ironton (14-1), which advanced to its 12th state championship game in program history, will play Liberty Center (15-0) in the D-V state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Liberty Center beat Canfield South Range 48-14 in the other D-V state semifinal.

West Liberty-Salem took the ball to start the game, but Ironton’s Zayne Williams intercepted a pass and returned it to the 6-yard line. A few plays later, Williams ran it in to give Ironton an 8-0 lead. On Ironton’s next possession, Williams scored on a 2-yard run to make it 15-0.

Ironton followed with a 15-yard TD pass from junior Braden Schreck to senior Shaun Terry to make 22-0. Sophomore Kayden Edwards scored on a 66-yard run to increase the lead to 29-0 after the first quarter.

Ironton scored two more times to make it 43-0. On the ensuing kickoff, Bahan returned a kick 78 yards for a TD to put West Liberty-Salem on the board. Ironton would score two more times to take a 56-7 halftime lead. Bahan and Wilcoxon each scored TDs in the second half.

“Obviously, things started bad and snowballed quick,” Dan McGill said. “Our inability to sustain any drives and tackle their athletes in space was obviously the difference in the game. They’re as talented as any team I’ve ever played.”

West Liberty-Salem will graduate 17 seniors who set a new bar for the Tigers program.

“One thing that shows all the players to come is that this level is possible,” Dan McGill said. “I know for a lot of years, there were teams that didn’t think getting to a regional final was possible, maybe not winning a regional final was possible. Every time that our program reaches a new milestone it infuses confidence in future teams.”

The senior class finished their careers with 31 wins, three playoff appearances, two Ohio Heritage Conference titles and the first regional championship in school history. They also became the fourth Ohio Heritage Conference program to advance to the state final four, joining Catholic Central, Mechanicsburg and West Jefferson.

“As a little kid, (playing in the state tournament) is always what you dream of,” said senior lineman Luke McGill. “This year, when we started to realize how good we were and that we could do it, it gave us even more fuel to the fire and even more motivation to reach that goal.”

The senior class “worked their tails” off to achieve their lofty goals, Dan McGill said.

“Their dedication in the offseason, in the weight room, their dedication in the season — everything from giving up their lunch to study film every day,” Dan McGill said. “We asked a ton of these guys and they always met the challenge. I’m just super proud of them.”

The 2024 team remembered as the greatest team in school history — a goal they set for themselves long ago, Luke McGill said.

“I remember being a little ball boy and looking up to the guys and thinking they were the coolest guys in the world,” he said. “To be that kind of a guy for the younger kids, that means everything.”