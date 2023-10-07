Wittenberg’s run game dominant in victory against Hiram

Garrett Gross and Bryce Anderson combined to run for 276 yards as the Wittenberg Tigers beat Hiram 21-7 on Saturday on homecoming at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

With the victory, Wittenberg (4-1, 3-0) kept pace with the other teams that haven’t suffered a North Coast Athletic Conference loss. DePauw (6-0, 4-0) beat Denison 17-6 on Saturday. Wabash (3-1, 2-0) played later Saturday afternoon at Wooster.

Gross gained 152 yards on 19 carries. Anderson ran for 124 yards on 25 runs. He scored on 3-yard run in the first quarter to give Wittenberg a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, a 1-yard run by Reed Hall gave Wittenberg a 14-0 lead.

Neither team scored in the second or third quarters. Hiram cut Wittenberg’s lead to 14-7 early in the fourth. Then Anderson scored on a 2-yard run with 4:58 to play

Wittenberg improved to 22-0 in the series against Hiram (0-6, 0-4).

Christian Sweet and Darien Williams picked off passes for Wittenberg. Tyre Smith led the defense with 10 tackles.

Wittenberg returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oberlin (1-4, 0-3). The Tigers play defending NCAC champion DePauw at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in its next home game.