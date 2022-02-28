Wittenberg will play OAC opponent in first round of NCAA tournament

Wittenberg (18-7) or Marietta (21-5) will play No. 2 Hope (26-1) or La Roche (20-5) in the second round Saturday.

Caption Wittenberg celebrates after winning the NCAC women's basketball championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Greencastle, Ind. Photo courtesy of Wittenberg Caption Wittenberg celebrates after winning the NCAC women's basketball championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Greencastle, Ind. Photo courtesy of Wittenberg

Wittenberg won the North Coast Athletic Conference championship by beating No. 10 DePauw on Friday and Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday, earning the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid. DePauw made the tournament as an at-large team and will play Illinois Wesleyan in the first round on the campus of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Wittenberg will play in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time and the first time since 2015 when it beat Transylvania in the first round before losing to Washington University of St. Louis.

Marietta finished third in the Ohio Athletic Conference and lost 68-64 to Mount Union in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. This will be Marietta’s second NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2018.

Wittenberg Athletic Director Brian Agler said he anticipated the program having this type of success under Jeter-Williams but maybe not so soon. The Tigers finished November with a 2-4 record and lost 83-57 to DePauw in December and 82-58 to Ohio Wesleyan in January. Now they take a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament.

“What I reflected on this weekend was this senior class had four coaches in probably less than two years,” Agler said, “and they’ve shown resiliency and gave one more coach one more chance and put their trust in her.”