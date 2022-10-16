springfield-news-sun logo
Wittenberg routs Oberlin, moves into first place in NCAC by a half game

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Tigers play at home next week against Denison

Wittenberg recorded its most lopsided victory of the season Saturday, beating Oberlin 62-7 at Edwards-Maurer Field. It’s Wittenberg’s 23rd straight victory in the series.

Wittenberg (4-2, 4-1) moved into first place by itself in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It leads DePauw (5-1, 3-1), Wabash (4-2, 3-1) and Ohio Wesleyan (3-3, 3-1) by a half game. Ohio Wesleyan suffered its first loss Saturday, 41-24 at Wabash.

For the second straight week, Wittenberg’s rushing attack dominated. Wittenberg rushed for 230 yards in a 30-7 victory at DePauw, and it outgained Oberlin 372-25.

Sophomore Mario Getaw led the team with 110 yards on seven carries. He scored on a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Wittenberg a 49-0 halftime lead.

Explore» DAYTON FOOTBALL: Flyers bounce back with win at Marist

Garrett Gross gained 86 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns. Reed Hall, Bryce Anderson and Ashton Snell also ran for scores.

Collin Brown completed 7 of 8 passes for 158 yards with two touchdowns. He threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Hall on the first play of the game. Drew Sterett and Tyler May also caught touchdown passes.

Owen Treece and Josh Collins picked off passes for the Wittenberg defense.

Wittenberg plays Denison (5-2, 3-2) at noon next Saturday in Springfield.

