Wittenberg routs Oberlin, moves into first place in NCAC by a half game

Wittenberg (4-2, 4-1) moved into first place by itself in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It leads DePauw (5-1, 3-1), Wabash (4-2, 3-1) and Ohio Wesleyan (3-3, 3-1) by a half game. Ohio Wesleyan suffered its first loss Saturday, 41-24 at Wabash.

For the second straight week, Wittenberg’s rushing attack dominated. Wittenberg rushed for 230 yards in a 30-7 victory at DePauw, and it outgained Oberlin 372-25.