Wittenberg routs Hiram in season finale

The Wittenberg Tigers won 58-14 at Hiram on Saturday in the final game of the 2024 season.
The game was originally scheduled to take place in September but was canceled because of security threats on the Wittenberg campus and then rescheduled for one week after the rest of the North Coast Athletic Conference had played their final regular-season games.
Wittenberg finished 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the NCAC. That was one game worse than 2023 when it was 7-3 and 6-2.
Jayden Miller completed 17 of 23 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Manville gained 122 yards on 22 and scored two touchdowns. Troy Teepe caught eight passes for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Wittenberg improved to 23-0 in the series against Hiram (0-10, 0-8).
