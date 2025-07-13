Wittenberg announces 81-man 2025 football recruiting class

Wittenberg had 98 recruits in its 2023 class and 77 recruits in its 2022 class, which was the first for Collins, who was hired after the 2021 season.

The 2025 class could grow in the coming weeks. The freshmen report to campus Aug. 12. Wittenberg starts practice two days later.

“We’re still working on some guys that are pretty good players — some local guys and some guys from far away — that for whatever reason are still in the mix from a recruiting standpoint,“ Collins said, ”and that’s kind of the word I’ve heard from other people. Some kids are making decisions later and later, and so we’re still recruiting."

Wittenberg had 26 players from Florida on its 2024 roster and has 26 players from Florida in this class. Wittenberg coaches have long recruited hard in Florida because of the lack of Division III schools in the Sunshine State.

“What happened is we had two coaches go down there, Joe Nemeth, who’s our DB coach and special teams coordinator, and Earl Pope, who’s from there and played here, and they crushed it,” Collins said.

One of the local graduates in the class is Greeneview quarterback Alex Horney, who threw eight touchdown passes and ran for 24 scores last season as a senior.

Another member of the class, Mason wide receiver Branden Dunn, is the grandson of Tom Dunn, who played point guard on the Wittenberg basketball team. Tom was the Ohio Athletic Conference MVP as a senior in 1976 and helped lead Wittenberg to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Division III tournament. He was elected to Wittenberg’s Hall of Honor in 1994.

Collins said the coaches focused on adding offensive and defensive linemen and wide receivers.

“That’s where we felt like we didn’t have depth,” Collins said. “We just needed some people that we thought could come in and compete right away at those spots.”

Wittenberg football’s 2025 recruiting class

Ca’Vorris Ammons, Moore Haven (Fla.)

Nicholas Balaban, Medina Buckeye Senior

Gerald Banks, Pickerington Central

Jacob Cheatham, Columbus Bishop Ready

Yurii Collins, Lloyd Memorial (Ky.)

Joshua Cook, Cincinnati Roger Bacon

Isaac Cooper, West Clermont

Mahki Cosby, Seffner Christian Academy (Fla.)

Ryan Counts, Wylie E. Groves (Mich.)

Gaven Davis, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Jean Devalus, Norland (Fla.)

Donovan Dungy, Warren Central (Ind.)

Davonte Dungy, Warren Central (Ind.)

Branden Dunn, Mason

Mint Edwards, South Fort Myers (Fla.)

Alston Ellis, Jackson

Daniel Fandino, Miami Palmetto (Fla.).

Alex Florea, Olivet Nazarene/Bellbrook

Shawn Fryman, James W. Riley (Ind.)

Mitchell Gibbens, Charter Oak (Calif.)

Carson Goulet, Pickerington Central

Brody Graham, Barron Collier (Fla.)

Syncere Hill, Akron Ellet

Trenton Hines, St. Petersburg Collegiate (Fla.)

Alex Horney, Greeneview

Corey Howard, Canal Winchester

Jaheim Hudson, Sumner (Fla.)

Dryan Jean, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)

Rayan Jimenez, Riverview (Fla.)

Toriano Johnson, Kings

Tavaras Johnson, Westerville South

Victor Johnson, Roger Bacon

Logan Kallenbach, Lakota East

Preston Kawa, Westerville South

Joseph Kilgore, Bethel-Tate

Emmanuel Kipleting, KIPP Columbus

Anthony Laurent, Armwood (Fla.)

Connor Macek, Beavercreek

Ja’Den Maddox, KIPP Columbus

Karson Marcum, Monroe

Chris Mason, Chamberlain (Fla.)

Jah’Marione McCallister, Pickerington Central

Wally Monpremier, Lely (Fla.)

Carson Moore, Owosso (Mich.)

Jason Morency, Lely (Fla.)

Tyrique Mueller, William Henry Harrison

Trevor Murithi, Westerville Central

Jah’mir Neal, St. Bernard

Wyatt Nicklos, Florida Virtual

Dravyn Oblak, East Bay (Fla.)

Hayden Paschke, Canal Winchester

Tony Perryman, Gainesville (Fla.)

Sean Ponder, Monsignor Edward Pace (Fla.)

Austin Price, Dunbar (Fla.)

Gavin Richardson, Northside Christian (Fla.)

Nathaniel Rosario, Norland (Fla.)

Jahki Royster, Heath

Dylan Searson, Kenton

Donte Shavers, Cincinnati Elder

Jacob Sheets, Chillicothe Southeastern

Chris Singleton, Dunbar (Fla.)

Deonta Smith, KIPP Columbus

Jaxon Smith, Sarasota (Fla.)

Sean Smith, Columbus Africentric

Michael Thomas, Roger Bacon

Lamar Lee Thomas, Cincinnati Country Day

Taurien Trapp, Warren Central

Jaydon Turner, Columbus Africentric

Aaron Turner, St. Bernard

Jaylon Turner, Columbus Africentric

Raymond Vega, Pinellas Park (Fla.)

Daniel Walker, Milford

Eli Walker, Beavercreek

Omega Waller, Columbus Independence

Shavez Watkins, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Titus Watkins, Oconee County (Fla.)

Antonio Weaver, Columbus Independence

Kamaree Webb, Sumner (Fla.)

Brian Williams, Barron Collier (Fla.)

Xavier Wilson, Akron Buchtel

Ronya’e Wilson, Groveport-Madison