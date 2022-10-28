Wittenberg heads to Wooster after disappointing loss at home to Denison

Collins said the players wanted to keep that tradition going this week in preparation for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday game at Wooster. Anything should help as the Tigers try to bounce back from what has to be considered the most disappointing performance of the season: a 28-10 loss at home to Denison.

“We’ve responded well,” Collins said Wednesday. “We came out yesterday and had a good practice. We had weightlifting on Sunday and Monday, and it went well. It’s not easy to get that feeling out of here. The only way to work on it is to get focused on what’s next and the task at hand. You get in the weight room, and you go hard. You get on the practice field, and you go hard with great concentration and focus.”