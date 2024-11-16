Wittenberg gets back above .500 with victory at Wooster

Jayden Miller threw four touchdown passes and Christian Manville scored three touchdowns as the Wittenberg Tigers won 48-27 at Wooster on Saturday.
This was originally the last game on Wittenberg’s schedule, but the game at Hiram (0-9, 0-7) that was postponed in September will be played at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Wittenberg (5-4, 4-3) will finish fourth in the North Coast Athletic Conference if it beats Hiram. DePauw (10-0, 8-0) won the championship by beating Wabash 42-21 on Saturday.
Miller completed 18 of 31 passes for 369 yards. Manville rushed 22 times for 154 yards and ran for two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Eric Rasheed caught five passes for 158 yards and scored on a 76-yard reception in the first quarter. Earl Pope caught a 63-yard touchdown pass. Kade Ray had six catches for 95 yards and a score.
About the Author