Wittenberg gets back above .500 with victory at Wooster

Wittenberg takes the field before a game against Howard Payne on Sept. 28, 2024, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

Wittenberg takes the field before a game against Howard Payne on Sept. 28, 2024, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Jayden Miller threw four touchdown passes and Christian Manville scored three touchdowns as the Wittenberg Tigers won 48-27 at Wooster on Saturday.

This was originally the last game on Wittenberg’s schedule, but the game at Hiram (0-9, 0-7) that was postponed in September will be played at 3 p.m. next Saturday.

Wittenberg (5-4, 4-3) will finish fourth in the North Coast Athletic Conference if it beats Hiram. DePauw (10-0, 8-0) won the championship by beating Wabash 42-21 on Saturday.

Miller completed 18 of 31 passes for 369 yards. Manville rushed 22 times for 154 yards and ran for two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Eric Rasheed caught five passes for 158 yards and scored on a 76-yard reception in the first quarter. Earl Pope caught a 63-yard touchdown pass. Kade Ray had six catches for 95 yards and a score.

