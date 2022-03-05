Wittenberg falls to Marietta in first round of NCAA tournament

Wittenberg scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut Marietta’s lead to 47-46 with 8:28 to play but didn’t score in the next five minutes. It shot 14.3% (2 of 14) in the quarter.

Marietta took control with back-to-back 3-pointers by Olivia Gribble, who scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Kristie Kalis led Wittenberg with 14 points. Semie Brar scored 10 off the bench.

Marietta had a 44-31 rebounding advantage and shot 50% (8 of 16) from 3-point range, while Wittenberg shot 26.1% (6 of 23).

Marietta (22-5) will play No. 2 Hope or La Roche at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hope.