Wittenberg falls to Marietta in first round of NCAA tournament

Marietta broke open a close game with a game-ending 18-4 run to beat Wittenberg 65-50 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday on the campus of Hope College in Holland, Mich.
Wittenberg (18-8) saw its season end six days after it won the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament to secure the league’s automatic NCAA bid.
Wittenberg had the early momentum. It built a 20-10 first-quarter lead with a 12-2 run to end the quarter. It led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter.
Marietta ended the half with an 11-0 spurt. Wittenberg led 30-29 at halftime.
It was a close game throughout the third quarter. Marietta outscored Wittenberg 9-4 in the last 4:15 to build a 47-41 lead.
Wittenberg scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut Marietta’s lead to 47-46 with 8:28 to play but didn’t score in the next five minutes. It shot 14.3% (2 of 14) in the quarter.
Marietta took control with back-to-back 3-pointers by Olivia Gribble, who scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Kristie Kalis led Wittenberg with 14 points. Semie Brar scored 10 off the bench.
Marietta had a 44-31 rebounding advantage and shot 50% (8 of 16) from 3-point range, while Wittenberg shot 26.1% (6 of 23).
Marietta (22-5) will play No. 2 Hope or La Roche at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hope.
