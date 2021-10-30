springfield-news-sun logo
Wittenberg beats Allegheny for third straight victory

Wittenberg players prepare to run onto the field before a game against SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Wittenberg players prepare to run onto the field before a game against SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
17 minutes ago

The Wittenberg Tigers won their third straight game by double digits, beating Allegheny 29-19 on Saturday in Meadville, Pa.

Wittenberg (5-3, 5-2) has beaten Oberlin, Kenyon and Allegheny by a combined margin of 111-60 since losing 17-14 to DePauw.

The Tigers play Wabash (6-2, 5-2) at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind. Wabash beat Kenyon 59-34 on Saturday.

DePauw (7-1, 7-0) remains alone in first place in the North Coast Athletic Conference after beating Denison 27-10.

Wittenberg trailed the Gators 7-0 after the first quarter but tied the game on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Collin Brown to Jake Saus in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Brandon Goodwin kicked a 28-yard field goal on Wittenberg’s next possession to give it a 10-7 lead.

In the third quarter, Bryce Anderson scored on a 6-yard run, Goodwin kicked a 25-yard field goal and Jamal Carter scored on a 1-yard run.

Anderson gained 118 yards on 19 carries. Saus caught six passes for 145 yards. Brown completed 13 of 29 passes for 222 yards.

Michael Fiessinger, Anthony Pedro and Jordan Burkey had interceptions for Wittenberg.

