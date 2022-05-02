springfield-news-sun logo
With 3-19 start, Reds on pace to lose 140 games

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sports
By
24 minutes ago
Only 1988 Orioles had a worse record through first 22 games

The Cincinnati Reds have made history time and time again throughout their existence.

They were baseball’s first professional franchise. They played the first night game in big-league history in 1935. Johnny Vander Meer threw the first (and only) back-to-back no-hitters in baseball history in 1938. The Big Red Machine won back-to-back World Series in 1975-76. Pete Rose set the all-time hits record in 1985.

Now in 2022, the Reds will try to avoid history of a different sort. With a 10-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday dropping them to 3-19, they are on pace to be one of the worst teams of all time.

Here are seven facts that sum up the Reds 22 games into the season:

1. Worst start in franchise history: No Reds team had ever won fewer than four games in their first 22 chances until this one. The 2018 Reds started 4-18.

2. Second worst start in baseball history: Only the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who lost their first 21 games before winning one, had a worse record through 22 games. The Orioles finished 54-107.

The Reds share a 3-19 record with the 2003 Detroit Tigers, the 1992 Kansas City Royals and the 1936 St. Louis Browns.

The 1988 Orioles also own the worst record through 23 games (1-22), 24 games (1-23), 25 games (2-23) and 26 games (2-24), according to the StatHead feature on BaseballReference.com: They are tied with the 2003 Tigers for the worst record through 27 games (3-24).

3. On pace for worst record: If the Reds maintain their .136 winning percentage, they would finish 22-140. The 1934 Reds own the worst winning percentage in franchise history (.334, 52-99). In the 162-game era, which started in 1962, the 1982 Reds have the worst record (61-101, .377).

Only two teams in the 162-game era have finished the season with winning percentages below .300: the 2003 Tigers (43-119, .265); and the 2018 Orioles (47-115, .290).

Explore» ASK HAL: Would the Reds move Nick Senzel to third base?

4. Second-worst 22-game span in franchise history: The 1914 Reds won twice in a 22-game span that stretched from August into September. The 2022 Reds have equaled Reds teams from 1982, 1945, 1933, 1930 and 1914 with three wins in a 22-game span.

5. Deep in the basement: Every other team in baseball has at least twice as many victories as the Reds. The Tigers (7-14) owned the second-worst record through Sunday.

The Reds faced an 11½-game deficit in the National League Central Division after their sixth loss in a row. The road trip continues after an off day Monday with a three-game series against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (15-8).

6. Struggling on both sides: The Reds are tied for 28th out of 30 teams in runs scored (67) and rank last in runs allowed (132).

7. Injury factor: The Reds put second baseman Jonathan India on the injured list for the second time Sunday with a right hamstring injury. The same issue caused him to miss five games in April. Catcher Tyler Stephenson has been sidelined since April 20 with a concussion.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

