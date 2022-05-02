With 3-19 start, Reds on pace to lose 140 games

2. Second worst start in baseball history: Only the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who lost their first 21 games before winning one, had a worse record through 22 games. The Orioles finished 54-107.

The Reds share a 3-19 record with the 2003 Detroit Tigers, the 1992 Kansas City Royals and the 1936 St. Louis Browns.

The 1988 Orioles also own the worst record through 23 games (1-22), 24 games (1-23), 25 games (2-23) and 26 games (2-24), according to the StatHead feature on BaseballReference.com: They are tied with the 2003 Tigers for the worst record through 27 games (3-24).

3. On pace for worst record: If the Reds maintain their .136 winning percentage, they would finish 22-140. The 1934 Reds own the worst winning percentage in franchise history (.334, 52-99). In the 162-game era, which started in 1962, the 1982 Reds have the worst record (61-101, .377).

Only two teams in the 162-game era have finished the season with winning percentages below .300: the 2003 Tigers (43-119, .265); and the 2018 Orioles (47-115, .290).

4. Second-worst 22-game span in franchise history: The 1914 Reds won twice in a 22-game span that stretched from August into September. The 2022 Reds have equaled Reds teams from 1982, 1945, 1933, 1930 and 1914 with three wins in a 22-game span.

5. Deep in the basement: Every other team in baseball has at least twice as many victories as the Reds. The Tigers (7-14) owned the second-worst record through Sunday.

The Reds faced an 11½-game deficit in the National League Central Division after their sixth loss in a row. The road trip continues after an off day Monday with a three-game series against the first-place Milwaukee Brewers (15-8).

6. Struggling on both sides: The Reds are tied for 28th out of 30 teams in runs scored (67) and rank last in runs allowed (132).

7. Injury factor: The Reds put second baseman Jonathan India on the injured list for the second time Sunday with a right hamstring injury. The same issue caused him to miss five games in April. Catcher Tyler Stephenson has been sidelined since April 20 with a concussion.