Winter Olympics: Bellefontaine’s Vito just short in bid for halfpipe finals

Bellefontaine’s Louie Vito came up one spot short in his bid to make the Men’s Halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
Vito, competing for Italy, was edged out by Chase Josey of the United States for the 12th and final qualifying spot for Friday’s finals at Genting Snow Park.
»ARCHDEACON: For Vito, Olympics about representing family, heritage this time
Three-time gold medalist Shaun White of the U.S. was fourth in qualifying.
