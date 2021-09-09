Where Reds stand in playoff race with 21 games left

With five straight series losses, eight losses in their last 11 games and 10 losses in their last 15, the Cincinnati Reds continue to limp toward the finish line of the 2021 season.
A 4-1 loss in 10 innings Wednesday night to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, coupled with an 8-5 victory by the San Diego Padres (74-65) over the Los Angeles Angels, means the Reds (74-67) are once again one game back in the race for the second wild card.
The Reds have not won two games in a row since Aug. 26-27 and have not won a series since they swept the Miami Marlins in four games Aug. 19-22. They haven’t won a road series since Aug. 13-15 in Philadelphia.
» RELATED: Dragons win in extra innings
The Reds are off Thursday and continue a nine-game road trip with three games against the St. Louis Cardinals (70-68) this weekend and then three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-90).
The Reds have a 39.6 percent chance of winning a wild card, according to FanGraphs.com, while the Padres have a 44.4 percent chance. The Philadelphia Phillies (71-68), who are three games back of the Padres, have a 5.9 percent chance.