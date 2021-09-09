Where Reds stand in playoff race with 21 games left

A 4-1 loss in 10 innings Wednesday night to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, coupled with an 8-5 victory by the San Diego Padres (74-65) over the Los Angeles Angels, means the Reds (74-67) are once again one game back in the race for the second wild card.

The Reds have not won two games in a row since Aug. 26-27 and have not won a series since they swept the Miami Marlins in four games Aug. 19-22. They haven’t won a road series since Aug. 13-15 in Philadelphia.