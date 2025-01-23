When all was said and done, Ryan Day won Ohio State another national title his way

However much Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s barb might have stung in 2021 after his Wolverines stunned Day’s Buckeyes, piercing their cloak of invincibility in the rivalry, forget all that stuff after the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in the National Championship Game in Atlanta.

Day joined the National Champion Head Coaches Club with a team he built entirely.

Yes, he inherited a great situation from Urban Meyer in 2019, but this was Day’s squad through and through.

He recruited everyone.

He built (and rebuilt) the staff.

Explore Chip Kelly comes on as offensive coordinator

Day even revamped his own role, going from primary play-caller to CEO this season.

This was his vision, his plan to win — no matter how many notes might be in the margins or how often he had to scribble something out and start again.

Day had the Buckeyes doing what he wanted in Atlanta, the sight of one of the famous near misses that defined the first five-plus years of his tenure.

A 42-41 loss to Georgia in the national semifinals in 2022 probably prevented Day and all these juniors and seniors from being national champions two years sooner, but they ended up going on quite a ride.

What is next no one knows, but these Buckeyes will be remembered with the all-time greats in Columbus and beyond.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

I’ve been writing about Ohio State professionally for almost 20 years and following the Buckeyes for much longer than that.

This was my first time covering a victorious national championship game in person, and I had a hard time figuring out what to write about it at first.

I spent most of my time at the game trying to be in the moment while capturing everything I could for everyone back home, be it for the paper, our websites or social media.

I’m satisfied how I was able to do that, and I’m grateful for that opportunity, but I was still having a bit of an issue figuring out how to put it all in context with words on the page.

Then I figured out I was trying to start in the wrong place — the end.

Photos: Behind the scenes at the National College Football Playoff Championship game https://t.co/ClrTFqnTh2 — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 22, 2025

Even before the game, most of the conversation was about legacy, but you’ve gotta figure out how they got to the winner’s circle before really being able to put it into context.

This team was put together the way most of them are with a lot of great recruits from far and wide.

Overall, Day assembled a coaching staff with mostly great resumes.

They also did some unusual things like bring in a new starting quarterback from the Great Plains, and they imported their best defensive player from the Deep South.

Explore One common goal brought transfers to Ohio State

They used an influx of endorsement dollars to keep the roster intact, but that will soon be the norm — if it isn’t already.

For most of the year they kept trying to change their identity on offense, perhaps too much.

Becoming more run-oriented was a noble goal, but it did not quite work out. Then they found the right balance between run and pass — which meant lean more pass — in the playoffs.

The defense also switched course, but after game six rather than 12.

Sometimes the best-laid plans don’t go awry but become reality instead.

When all was said and done, that was the case for the 2024 Ohio State football team.

The innovations Day expected from veteran coordinators Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly were there.

The plays made by J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Jeremiah Smith, Quinshon Judkins, et al were, too.

That imported quarterback — Will Howard — came through with his arm and his legs, and the offensive line was good enough.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The latter can also be said of the secondary despite some penalty problems, thanks in no small part to Caleb Downs — the Georgia native who transferred from Alabama — cleaning up messes.

Day and Kelly did not call a perfect game against the Fighting Irish, but they called the big shots when they needed them, and the players came through. Howard made the throw at the end. Smith made the catch. Jayden Fielding made the kick to ice it.

It was all good enough that now only the good will be remembered as seasons pass and years roll.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The point of playing in the first place isn’t to be remembered. It’s just to play. Then to win. Only then are the most fortunate among the winners remembered most and best.

Do we sometimes think too much about the end?

Probably so, but now there is nothing else left to do.

The hay is in the barn. The cows have been sent to market.

Another trophy will be added to the case, and the T-shirts are on sale.

Day got it done, and the Buckeyes are the champs again.